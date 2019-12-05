Man with a gun causes hubbub in downtown North Platte

Law enforcement agents were called to downtown North Platte Thursday morning on a report of a man with a gun.
The incident happened in the parking lot of Nebraskaland National Bank, 121 N. Dewey Street, just before 11 a.m.
North Platte Police Sgt. Gary Hovey said it appeared the man was arguing with three other adults traveling with him in a van. The man went to the back of the van, grabbed the gun and ultimately placed it on the console of the van.
“He didn’t display it in an aggressive manner or didn’t point at no one,” Hovey said. “It was just bad timing in a bad place — in a bank parking lot after a disturbance with (other) people watching them.”
Hovey said the first officer on the scene, a Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy, confronted the man and took him into custody at gunpoint.
All four adults were handcuffed and detained for law enforcement security while the incident was investigated.
The man, whom Hovey estimated to be in his early 20s, was released and would not be charged because he legally possessed the Glock semi-automatic pistol.
The man was traveling with four other people — including a 2-year-old — from Idaho to a funeral in eastern Nebraska. They were allowed to continue on their journey.
