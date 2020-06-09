Man's body pulled from Nebraska Public Power District canal Monday morning

The body of a man believed to be in his early 60s was recovered in a Nebraska Public Power District canal Monday morning.
The man’s name has not been released by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office, North Platte Fire and Rescue and the Lincoln County Dive Team responded to the scene, about seven-tenths of a mile west of Wagon Trail Road along the canal system.
The incident was reported around 11 a.m. after the man’s co-workers discovered the body in the water, Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer said.
Kramer said the man did not show up to work Monday morning. His co-workers and family members searched for him after not being able to make contact with him.
The man’s vehicle was located on Hershey Dickens Road, several miles upstream from where the body was found.
