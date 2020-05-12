Many area restaurants reopen dining spaces as restrictions are lifted

Like North Platte’s churches, full-service and fast-food restaurants around the city are only gradually reopening their sit-down spaces with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
More than a dozen restaurants reopened dining areas Monday — limited to half capacity under a revised “directed health measure” — with a few others planning to do so as the week wears on.
Most of North Platte’s national fast-food outlets still had dark dining rooms, however, though they continued to serve long lines leading to their drive-through windows.
Facing unique conditions was Cody Park Concessions, which launched its season a month late Monday amid chilly, gray conditions more familiar to its annual pre-Christmas run.
With the stand’s sheltered picnic tables absent, red X’s marked where customers should stand 6 feet apart. But only 10 had shown up between its 11 a.m. start and lunchtime.
“It’s supposed to be the same weather (Tuesday), too, so it’ll probably be about the same turnout tomorrow,” first-year Manager Anthony Wengler said.
His masked five-person staff, a mixture of adults and teenagers, took lunch orders from Sam Thomas of North Platte and Rachel Oakman of Curtis amid temperatures in the 40s.
“Only the tough are here today,” said Thomas, who took his order back to the vehicle where his wife, Marge, and their dog were waiting.
“My wife is a fan. She particularly likes the pretzels,” he said. “I got a chicken sandwich.”
News that Cody Park Concessions was finally opening was all it took to lure Oakman, her 10-year-old son Elliott and his 11-year-old friend Griffin Fleck up to North Platte.
“We just have missed it, and we’re hungry for french fries today,” Rachel Oakman said.
“I want ice cream, actually,” Elliott corrected her, citing the stand’s signature treat.
Monday was the first day that restaurants in the six-county West Central District Health Department area could reopen dining rooms under the district’s “revised health measure” from Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Restaurants had been limited to takeout or drive-thru service since April 1, after Lincoln County’s first case of COVID-19 “community spread” was confirmed.
Though people can again sit down to eat, tables must be spaced at least 6 feet apart to maintain social distancing. No more than six people can be at a table under Ricketts’ revised health order.
The Lincoln County Restaurant Support page on Facebook included notices Monday from 12 North Platte restaurants that their dining rooms were now open, subject to the space limits.
Listed were Penny’s Diner, Good Life on the Bricks. Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, Canteen Bar & Grille, Dave’s Place, Another Round Sports Bar and Grill, Quizno’s, Noel’s and the four Subway locations north of Interstate 80.
Diners could be seen sitting down inside Arby’s at Platte River Mall. The electronic marquee at Godfather’s Pizza at Wild Bill’s Fun Center also indicated Monday afternoon that it was now open for sit-down customers.
Additional restaurants listed upcoming dining room reopening days on the Facebook page. Switchyard Grill & Pub, Merrick’s Ranch House and Pals Brewery all plan to welcome sit-down customers starting Tuesday.
Denny’s at Flying J Travel Plaza will reopen its dining room Wednesday, with Applebee’s Grill & Bar following suit Thursday.
The Lincoln Highway Diner reopened its Rodeo Road and North Willow Street location Monday for takeout service only. Sit-down service there and at the North Platte Regional Airport location hopefully will be restored Saturday, the restaurant posted on the Facebook page.
Some local restaurants took advantage of the enforced closures of their dining rooms to complete remodeling projects and other improvements.
Luigi’s and La Casa del Rios have been remodeling their dining room but aren’t quite ready to reopen it, the restaurants posted on their respective Facebook pages.
It’s unclear when North Platte outlets of fast-food chains beyond Arby’s, Quizno’s and Subway plan to reopen their sit-down areas.
A Monday afternoon tour of those locations found most still had posted notices saying their dining rooms remained closed, with no indication when they might reopen.
A notice on the front door at the Subway at Love’s Travel Plaza said it remained open only for takeout and drive-through service. That Subway is under different ownership than the ones that reopened dining rooms Monday.
