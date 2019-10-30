Many of North Platte’s parks in need of maintenance

Another summer was winding down in August as Lyle Minshull pointed out the ways North Platte’s parks have been loved nearly to death.
They generate a lengthy to-do list that the city’s 25-year parks director laid out last October at a City Council information forum on a proposed half-cent sales tax boost to shorten it.
Minshull and 32-year Recreation Director Bob Barr gave separate visual presentations of their departments’ needs that the proposal would help them address more quickly.
City voters last Nov. 6 said “no” to the half-cent increase, which by law would have been dedicated to infrastructure projects.
One-fourth of its proceeds would have been used for parks and recreation projects. The other 75% would have been used to fix and improve streets.
At The Telegraph’s request, Minshull and Barr — whose departments split the job of keeping up North Platte’s city parks, pools, ballfields and exercise facilities — duplicated their presentations with personal tours of their facilities’ needs.
They pointed out extensive improvements made possible over the past 30 years by the late John Newburn’s bequest to the city for parks.
But some Newburn-funded equipment is now wearing out, along with many other park and recreation facilities last updated in the 1970s and early 1980s, they said.
Today’s Part 3 of The Telegraph’s four-part series on city infrastructure needs will focus on the facilities under Minshull’s supervision.
Those under Barr’s direction, especially the North Platte Recreation Complex, will be presented in Thursday’s fourth and final installment.
Newburn do’s, don’ts, can’ts
Thirty years and many controversies later, John Newburn’s stamp can be seen wherever North Platte goes to rest and play.
The longtime area farmer, who died at age 101 in 1987, bequeathed some of his property to the city on condition that any money received from selling it be used for parks and recreation improvements.
City officials sold that property and first invested about $2.5 million from the sale in 1989. That same year, North Platte debuted Newburn’s first physical legacy: the intricate, multifaceted StoryLand playground apparatus on the east side of Cody Park.
That playground’s condition 30 years later illustrates what one might call the Newburn Fund’s “do’s, don’ts and can’ts.”
From the start, North Platte residents debated whether Newburn’s gift should be spent all at once or enabled to keep on giving.
Voters declared in May 1990 that the city may spend only the fund’s accumulated interest income on parks and recreation projects. That amount totaled $364,664 as of Sept. 30, according to city figures.
The city’s new 2019-20 budget estimates the fund will generate $75,000 in fresh interest income over the fiscal year that started Oct. 1.
But Newburn interest cannot be used on day-to-day maintenance, said Minshull, who joined the city in 1979 and became parks director in 1994.
It can pay to replace equipment or add new features, like the popular ice cream machine purchased in 2011 for Cody Park’s concession stand.
In the fund’s first years, he said, Newburn interest helped build picnic shelters, put a roof over the Cody Park carousel, improve Bill Wood Field and the city’s softball complexes and add features at the North Platte Recreation Complex.
He said Newburn interest also aided in construction of the 20th Century Veterans Memorial, which began taking shape in 1997 at Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 83.
But it’s been harder to stretch Newburn interest since the turn of the millennium, said Minshull and City Administrator Jim Hawks.
Interest income dipped after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001 and during the Great Recession a decade ago, they said. That led to changes in the Newburn Fund’s investment strategy to generate more interest income.
Community donations and volunteer groups, such as the North Platte Kiwanis Club and the city’s softball associations, have provided generous assistance in helping to modernize North Platte’s parks, he said.
The City Council has tapped Newburn interest to aid such efforts, including installation of playground equipment purchased and maintained by the Kiwanis Club at Cody Park and at Iron Horse Park near the veterans memorial.
Council members approved one of the city’s largest Newburn projects in recent times when they voted Oct. 1 to spend up to $185,000 to update the Cody Park StoryLand equipment by next spring.
Minshull said his staff will cannibalize the 1989 apparatus to stretch the lives of playgrounds at other city parks. Parts are otherwise unavailable for those units, which also were initially bought with Newburn interest, he said.
But while some park activities generate income — like the Cody Park rides and concession stand — they can’t produce enough to replace worn-out fixtures and equipment throughout all the parks, he said.
“We’re going to try to address some of the backlog” that Newburn interest and the city’s existing property and sales taxes haven’t been able to handle, Minshull said.
Until then, “the strategy obviously is to look at the urgent (things) that need to be done right away in terms of safety,” he said.
Ravages of time
Newburn’s bequest arrived amid a period of expansions and equipment upgrades throughout North Platte’s parks in the 1970s and 1980s.
For the most part, Minshull said, it’s the equipment installed then — whether paid for with Newburn funds or not — that now needs replacement after 30 to 40 years of use.
That list only begins with the playgrounds of similar vintage to StoryLand, which the parks director estimated will cost $150,000 to $250,000 per apparatus to update.
» At the Dowhower Softball Complex, built in 1985, Minshull pointed upward in the central concession area to the bare wires that held the complex’s safety netting system for foul balls — until a snowstorm this spring brought them crashing down.
The nets, which Minshull says will cost $65,000 to $185,000 to properly replace, were already in bad shape when he included them in last fall’s presentation of projects the half-cent infrastructure sales tax could help pay for.
“The nets were very deteriorated by the weather,” he said.
» Restrooms at Dowhower, Bill Wood Field, Cody Park and other parks generally need refitting after decades of use. That can cost $126,000 to $180,000 per restroom, depending on size, Minshull said.
Most also were built before the Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990. Some have been adapted for the physically disabled to use, but the design of others won’t permit it, he said.
» Though Bill Wood Field has benefited from Newburn-funded upgrades — notably the decades-old baseball field’s grandstand — the backstop, lighting, outfield fences, press box and locker rooms are wearing out, Minshull said.
In walking through Bill Wood’s main locker room, he noted the wide-open toilet area that offers players no privacy. It’ll cost $215,000 to $300,000 to renovate or replace the locker rooms, he said.
Though the Parks Department oversees Bill Wood and Dowhower, Barr’s Recreation Department manages the Carpenter Memorial Softball Complex on Cody Park’s southeast side. It also faces various wear-and-tear issues, Barr said.
» On Cody Park’s southwest side, city crews fight an annual battle to keep the Kirkman Tennis Courts in good enough repair for North Platte High School tennis-team matches as well as for park patrons.
The courts’ fiberglass mesh surface is plagued by cracks that pose obstacles to tennis balls and ankles alike. Minshull said an Omaha-based service fills the cracks with three layers of fresh mesh, but the patches only last about three to five years.
Installing new courts would cost $80,000 to $100,000 apiece, the parks director said. Until funds can be found to replace them, the battle against the cracks is “a constant process year after year.”
» One potential income-generating upgrade can be seen on Cody Park’s northwest side, where the existing 40 RV pads amount to little more than concrete slabs.
Installing full hookups and renovating the slabs would cost between $56,000 and $75,000, Minshull said.
Though “we get a lot of tents” camping in that area, “we might have 10 (pads) busy at the most. The average would be about five.”
