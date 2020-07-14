A 29-year-old Bladensburg, Maryland, man was arrested Sunday after 42 pounds of marijuana was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.
According to a Nebraska State Patrol media release, a trooper stopped a Hyundai Genesis for speeding at approximately 6 p.m. mountain time at mile marker 57 near Sidney.
Troopers found the drugs concealed in trash bags in the trunk during a subsequent search of the vehicle.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of possession of more than a pound of marijuana and transported to the Cheyenne County Jail.
