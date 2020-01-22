North Platte Catholic Schools announced in a press release today that Matt Irish will become principal of St. Patrick Junior and Senior High School next school year.
Superintendent Kevin Dodson made the announcement after the school board approved the job application at its monthly meeting Tuesday evening.
Irish is currently principal of Lincoln Elementary School in North Platte.
Follow the Telegraph for the complete story later today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.