Maxwell celebrates new veterans memorial

MAXWELL — Glenda Feeney initially described the lot a few years back as a “small, empty field that contained little more than clumps of dirt.”
But she felt the spot, located just north of the First Baptist Church and west of Pine Street, would be a perfect spot for a proposed veterans memorial for Maxwell.
That spot now feaures a white eagle sculpture perched on a wide, red brick wall with plaques honoring military veterans covering the east face.
“Those piles of dirt really look nice now,” joked Feeney, who is the chairperson of the Maxwell Memorial Committee.
The memorial was dedicated in a ceremony Monday afternoon more than four years after the project was first discussed. The bitter cold might have moved the event indoors to the First Baptist Church but it did not spoil the mood of the day.
“People have driven by (the site) and watched it grow,” Feeney said. “They saw the beginning of (the project). and, today, outside of a few things that need to be done there and what needs to be kept up, here today was the end of it.”
Feeney was a co-designer of the memorial, a project which also received a boost from the Maxwell High School chapter of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. That group raised $2,800 to build the memorial as a club project in both 2015 and ‘16.
Tim Lyzenga, the pastor at First Baptist Church, touched on the importance of memorials during his benediction.
“If we don’t remember, we have a tendency to discard. When we forget, we have the tendency to devalue,” Lyzenga said. “So we build memorials like this to remind ourselves to not devalue the service of these men and women so we can remember and be inspired.”
Prominently displayed on the wall is the plaque for U.S. Army Air Corps Private Robert H. Remy, a 1933 graduate of Maxwell High School.
Remy served in the Pacific Theater during World War II and went through the Bataan March as a prisoner of war. He was held captive for 1,023 days before he died.
While Remy was a focus of the memorial, he is not the only veteran honored on it.
“We wanted something for Robert Remy for years because of what he went through,” said Max Feeney, secretary of the Veteran’s Memorial Committee, “but the more we got talking, we thought, ‘Well, why just him?’ We’ll just honor all the veterans and all of the military personnel (in the area).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.