The North Platte Mayor Dwight Livingston and City Administrator Jim Hawks approved limited special service during for North Platte Public Transit, according to a press release.
Effective Friday, March 20, 2020, North Platte Public Transit will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday for medical appointments and grocery store trips only.
Call 308-532-1370 to schedule a ride at the reduced price of $1.50. All buses will be wheelchairs accessible.
For any questions please call Marilee Hyde, Public Transit Superintendent at 308-539-7217.
