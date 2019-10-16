North Platte city officials can’t do more to relieve substandard housing conditions, Mayor Dwight Livingston said Tuesday, without more help from those who live in or witness them.
The mayor defended city efforts to enforce housing codes at a press conference a week after lawyer Jim Paloucek, on behalf of an informal group of community leaders, filed a public-records request for seven years’ worth of enforcement records.
“We need help here” to identify the worst cases of neglected properties, Livingston said. “We need your help, we need your neighbors’ help, we need your friends’ help. Let’s be good neighbors.”
When law enforcement officials or other residents report possible housing problems, “we do not ignore them. Some people may think that’s the way it goes, but it’s not,” he said.
Half of the eight City Council members listened as Livingston, City Administrator Jim Hawks and housing inspector Dave Hahn discussed what the city does and cannot do regarding housing conditions.
In front of both top administrators were piles of papers that Livingston said were gathered in response to Paloucek’s records request.
Paloucek welcomed that news Tuesday, saying he and other members of the informal group intend to compile the information and contact Livingston about “deficiencies and what we can work together to do.”
He stressed that group members want to cooperate for North Platte’s benefit but filed their records request because of a lack of follow-up to a meeting they had with the mayor April 1.
“When voluntary action isn’t forthcoming, what are you left with?” Paloucek said.
City officials have been working on possible revisions to tighten housing-code ordinances “for two to three months,” Livingston said at the press conference.
Their efforts, which haven’t yet surfaced at the city’s public meetings, aim to build on the success of a revamped mobile-home ordinance enacted in April 2014, he added.
The two-term mayor and retired deputy North Platte police chief also pointed toward the information gathered by a housing task force Livingston appointed in February 2016.
Some task force members also are part of the informal group, such as Great Plains Health President and Chief Executive Officer Mel McNea, Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation Executive Director Eric Seacrest and Judy Pederson, a member of the Nebraska Commission on Housing and Homelessness.
Because of the task force’s work, the findings of last year’s North Platte-Lincoln County housing study “pretty much said everything that we probably already knew, but it just put it in writing,” Livingston said.
In discussing substandard homes, the mayor cited both his police career and his own childhood in Lincoln, where he and his father lived in “a sketchy neighborhood” in the 1960s.
He said their house lacked running water, requiring Livingston to use an outhouse and go to his grandparents’ house for baths. They did have electricity and an oil stove for heat, he added.
“I’m not an expert by any means in housing, but I think I fully understand what substandard housing is and what to do to correct that problem,” Livingston said. “And we’re working diligently to do that.”
But the mayor warned that officials can’t enter potentially “unlivable” homes or act to correct structural issues or living conditions without some legal basis.
Some low-income renters are reluctant to approach city officials, housing advocates or lawyers, he said, a situation also noted last week by Paloucek and fellow lawyer and informal group member Dave Pederson.
Housing inspectors have found some homes were unkempt but still met basic city codes on electricity, water, heating and plumbing, Livingston said.
Conversely, he said, “there are houses here that I would suggest to you look really nice (but) that you wouldn’t want to walk inside of them.”
Law enforcement officers and other city officials do move to get families out of squalid, dangerous homes and into safer housing, at least until they can be fixed and cleaned up, Livingston said.
“We don’t want people living in substandard housing if we can help it,” he said. “But these people also have rights. ... And I don’t think it would be proper for us to go knocking on doors to see if they would let us in to look at it.”
Paloucek agreed, but he said GPH and North Platte Public Schools officials have reported substandard housing conditions — with little city response — when they enter patients’ or students’ homes in connection with their respective duties.
McNea and school Superintendent Ron Hanson, another member of the informal group of community leaders, made similar observations in a Telegraph story last week on Paloucek’s letter to the city.
“Those folks will tell you point-blank, ‘We’re in those homes with law enforcement and we know when homes are in violation or look to be in violation, and we report it (but) often nothing gets done,’” Paloucek said Tuesday.
