The North Platte law firm led by Terry Waite and Todd McWha will take over as the city’s legal counsel if the City Council agrees next week.
Mayor Dwight Livingston Friday announced he had chosen the firm at 116 N. Dewey St. to supply the legal services formerly provided by City Attorney Doug Stack, who retired Jan. 10.
The mayor also told reporters that he has extended the application period for people interested in succeeding City Administrator Jim Hawks when he retires May 1.
Council members will vote on a contract with the Waite & McWha firm during their regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. They’ll ask questions of both lawyers at a 5 p.m. work session before the meeting.
One other law firm and two individuals also applied to take over the legal role Stack had filled full-time since the mid-1990s, Livingston and Hawks said at a morning press conference.
“I’m very pleased with Terry and his firm,” the mayor said. “They’ll be a great choice for the city of North Platte.”
It’ll also be a return of sorts — if the council approves — for Waite, 67, and McWha, 59, who have practiced together in North Platte for more than 30 years.
Waite said their firm has represented local governments throughout Nebraska’s western two-thirds for more than 30 years, including North Platte city government on an interim basis before Stack became city attorney.
“The city of North Platte has been good to us,” Waite said. “We look at this as an opportunity — the two of us — to give back to the city. We plan to give the city priority.”
Though Waite was born and raised on Colorado’s Front Range, his great-grandparents were homesteaders in early Lincoln County. Grandmother Helen (Buchanan) Waite of Sutherland volunteered with her community at North Platte’s World War II Canteen, he said.
McWha was born and raised on a Lincoln County farm and ranch near Gothenburg. He graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 1989, a dozen years after Waite did.
Their firm traces its roots to the practice of the late Frank Piccolo, father of current Lincoln County District Judge Brian Piccolo, Waite said.
Waite & McWha’s third current lawyer, Jennifer Amen Tomka, is a former assistant Nebraska attorney general and 1992 graduate of the Creighton University School of Law.
Waite would serve as the city’s lead counsel, McWha said, but he and Tomka also would be available for city business. There would be no officially appointed city attorney if the council approves the contract.
“You won’t have just one attorney,” McWha said. “You’ve got a firm.”
Stack, Hawks and City Engineer Tom Werblow all announced their retirements Dec. 19. Werblow, who has filled his post on a part-time basis since 2005, will step down along with Hawks on May 1.
Hawks said one local firm, which he declined to name, applied to supply the city’s engineering services before a Jan. 10 deadline listed in a Telegraph ad.
Another such ad gave a Wednesday deadline to apply for Hawks’ own job but left open the possibility that the mayor could extend the application period.
Livingston said several people showed interest in the city administrator’s post just before the deadline. He hasn’t set a new cutoff date but wants to give those people time to submit applications, he said.
