During a daily briefing with the West Central District Health Department, North Platte Mayor Dwight Livingston announced that the North Platte Recreation Center will open June 1.
It will be open to the public 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and vulnerable populations are encouraged to visit 8 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.
According to Livingston, the Rec Center is open to people ages 14 and older.
It will have limited capacity to maintain social distancing, and due to that, it’s asked that people limit their visits to 60 minutes.
Child care, racquetball courts, the spin room, the pool, sauna and hot tub, and locker rooms not available at this time.
