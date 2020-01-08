North Platte Mayor Dwight Livingston confirmed in a letter Wednesday that he will not seek a third four-year term in this year’s elections.
The retired 38-year police officer cited his family — whom he said would have supported another reelection run — as his prime reason for declining to do so.
“During my tenure, I have had to ask my family to make many sacrifices,” wrote Livingston, 71. “The greatest of these is time, my time.”
Though “I have struggled with this decision,” the mayor added, “recent health issues in our family” and grandchildren who are nearly grown tipped the scale against running again.
“I know there are a lot of our citizens who will be disappointed by my decision to not seek a third term as mayor. They have been very vocal with me about it,” he wrote.
“And I am certain there will be times when I will regret not seeking another term, but I don’t want to regret not being there for my family during times of need and as our young ones grow.”
Livingston released his letter a day after businessman Lonnie Parsons became the city’s third declared mayoral candidate. Great Plains Health executive Brandon Kelliher and City Councilman Andrew Lee also have said they will run.
Livingston, who served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era, joined the North Platte police force in 1972 and retired as interim chief in June 2011.
He unseated Mayor Marc Kaschke in the 2012 election, then won re-election in 2016 over challenger Dave Vigil.
In his retirement letter, Livingston reassured city residents that “I do not intend to sit by idly” until his term expires in December.
“There is a lot left to do, and I will be working diligently throughout my final year to address as much as I can,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.