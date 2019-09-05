Mayor proclaims Sept. 11 ‘Stand With Those Who Serve Day’

North Platte Mayor Dwight Livingston made a proclamation Wednesday announcing Sept. 11, 2019, as “Stand With Those Who Serve Day.”
Livingston read from the proclamation and talked about how first responders in North Platte are respected and supported.
The next-to-last line of the proclamation states: “Whereas, the duties, responsibilities, hazards, and sacrifices facing the public safety community on a daily basis earn them respect, admiration, and gratitude of those they serve and protect.”
Police Chief Daniel Hudson; Fire Chief Dennis Thompson; Andrew Mueller, grand knight of the Knights of Columbus at St. Patrick Catholic Church; and Al Mueller, grand knight at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, were in attendance for the mayor’s proclamation.
“If anything goes on, we are going out of the building to protect ourselves and first responders are going in to protect us,” Andrew Mueller said. “Our first responders are the most important people.”
Mueller said Sept. 11 has turned into a day of tribute and honor to first responders.
St. Patrick will host a nondenominational Blue Mass at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. A Blue Mass is a church service that honors first responders.
The first Blue Mass was started in 1934 in Washington, D.C. This will be the first time a Blue Mass has been celebrated in North Platte, Mueller said.
“I hope the Blue Mass goes well, and people show up to show their respect for the first responders,” Mueller said. “As Chief Hudson and Chief Thompson said, it is amazing the support first responders have in North Platte.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.