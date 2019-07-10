The McCook Humane Society recently received a $10,000 donation to help support the busy shelter.
The donation was made by Butch Curl, who adopted his cat at the humane society a couple of years ago, according to the McCook Gazette.
Humane Society Director Lorie Prestes said the donation could not have come at a better time.
“We are extremely full and have been going through food,” Prestes said.
When Curl made the donation, Prestes said, he asked her if she was going to pass out because of how shocked she was. Prestes said Curl was inspired by the work the McCook Cat Pack has done for the humane society.
The Cat Pack is a group started 10 years ago by kids in McCook raising money for the humane society.
Chloe Dixon, a founding member of the Cat Pack and worker at the humane society, said that she has always loved animals and enjoys seeing the money raised go to a good place.
Dixon said the club has raised around $40,000 since its conception. The Cat Pack sells an annual calendar featuring pets in the McCook area for $5. They also sell cards featuring different pets for $5. All of the proceeds go to the humane society.
The group has a contest until Aug. 11 in which people can submit their pets’ pictures for the cover of the next calendar.
The calendars and cards will be on sale at McCook Heritage Days Sept. 28-29.
For more information on the Cat Pack or to enter the contest, go to the McCook Cat Pack page on Facebook.