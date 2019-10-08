MAYWOOD — A 28-year-old McCook man died in a two-vehicle crash approximately three miles north of Maywood on U.S. Highway 83 Monday afternoon.
Keith Padilla was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Frontier County Sheriff’s Office press release issued Tuesday. The driver of the other vehicle, a semitrailer truck, was transported to McCook Community Hospital with minor injuries.
According to the release, the 2007 Ford Taurus driven by Padilla was headed south on Highway 83, crossed the center line while attempting to pass a vehicle and hit head-on with the northbound semi.
The accident was called in to the Sheriff's Office 911 center at 2:36 p.m. Monday.
The accident is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office with the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol.
An autopsy has been ordered on Padilla, according to the press release. Drugs and alcohol are suspected as a contributing factor.
