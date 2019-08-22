Editor's note: This story has been revised to clarify that the car was northbound in the southbound lane passing another vehicle, and adding details from the Sheriff's Office.
A 33-year-old McCook woman died in a collision about 7 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 83, about five miles south of Lake Maloney.
Stephanie Budke, 33, was driving a sedan that crossed the center line and struck a semitrailer truck head-on, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Budke was the only person in the car.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the northbound car had crossed into the southbound lane to pass another vehicle.
The weather at the time was extremely foggy; witnesses believed the accident was fog-related. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The semi driver was Sohi Nahar Singh, 65, of Bakersfield, California, according to the patrol. Neither Singh nor a passenger in the semi was injured, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, which also responded to the crash.
Singh was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol. It was unknown whether Budke was wearing a seat belt.
In addition to sheriff’s deputies and patrol troopers, first responders from North Platte Rescue and Frontier County Rescue responded to the wreck.
The wreck happened near the Nu Star Energy pipeline plant near mile marker 69. The collision completely blocked the highway, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
In the aftermath of the crash, the patrol advised U.S. 83 motorists to find alternate routes between Lake Maloney and the north junction with Nebraska Highway 23.
Those roads were muddy from recent rains, and some vehicles were driving too fast and making road conditions worse, the Lincoln County Department of Roads said.
-------------------------
Original story:
