West central Nebraskans can donate to a special Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation fund to support nonprofits supplying basic needs during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Nonprofits serving people in one or more of 11 regional counties can apply for help from the COVID-19 Response Fund, said Eric Seacrest, the foundation’s executive director.
The foundation’s fund “is off to a good start, thanks to early donors and to funds at the community foundation available for response to this challenging situation,” Seacrest said.
All donations to the fund will go to nonprofits providing food, shelter, health care and special needs to people most impacted by the measures taken to slow spread of the novel coronavirus, he said.
They include not only poor and homeless residents but also senior citizens, people with compromised immune systems and those who have been exposed to COVID-19 and must self-isolate or self-quarantine.
Grants will be considered from nonprofits serving people not only in North Platte and Lincoln County but also in Custer, Dawson, Frontier, Hayes, Hooker, Keith, Logan, McPherson, Perkins and Thomas counties.
“We’re serving a big region,” and the foundation wants to help people in those counties make it through the coronavirus-related shutdowns, he said.
Details on donating to or seeking help from the fund are as follows:
» Donors may give to the COVID-19 Response Fund online at midnebraskafoundation.org or mail a check to Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1321, North Platte, NE 69103.
» Nonprofits may apply for help at any time by mailing an application to the foundation. To download an application form, visit midnebraskafoundation.org/covid-19-response-fund.
Seacrest said foundation leaders will consider applications from time to time as long as the shutdowns last.
For information or to ask questions, email mncf@midnebfoundation.org or call 308-534-3315.
