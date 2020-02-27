The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors accepted a bid from Dowhower Construction for a total of $1.481 million for the Imperial Community Campus expansion and remodel on Wednesday.
MPCC President Ryan Purdy said the bids were reasonable and came in under the projected budget for the project.
The board went into closed session to discuss negotiations with the Mid-Plains Education Association and the Mid-Plains Vocational Education Association. The board also amended the agenda to include a discussion on real estate in closed session.
Following the closed session, the board approved a combined one-year negotiated agreement with the Mid-Plains Education Association and the Mid-Plains Vocational Education Association for the 2020-21 contract year with a total compensation increase of 4%.
No action was taken on the real estate closed
session discussion.
The board also approved a three-year contract from Dana F. Cole and Co., LLP for the college’s yearly financial, uniform guidance and FTE/REU audits. The maximum fees will be as follows: for the year ending June 30, 2020 — $28,500; for the year ending June 30, 2021 — $29,400; and for the year ending June 30, 2022 — $30,300.
In other action the board:
» Approved the Building Construction Program Review as presented and the forwarding of the report to the Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education.
» Approved the Electrical Program Review as presented and the forwarding of the report to the Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education.
» Approved bills for January in the amount of $1,124,665.60.
» Appointed new Facilities Funding Corporation members Dale Wahlgren, Mike Owens and Jane Hornung to replace Royce Norman, Elizabeth Benjamin and Garry Lawyer.
The board heard an Enrollment and Retention Report from Dr. Brian Obert, area dean of student life. MPCC is No. 1 among peer community colleges with a 48% graduation rate and 22% transfer-out rate that bring its community college success rate to 70%. MPCC’s community college success rate combined with its graduation rate rank it in the top 5% in the nation among two-year public colleges in the U.S.
