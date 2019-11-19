The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will consider room and board rates as well as tuition and fees for the 2020-21 academic year at its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The meeting will be preceded by a work session at 5 p.m. to discuss the audit and enrollment reports. Both meetings will take place at the North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive, W.W. Wood Room 200.
The board also will:
» Make a recommendation on the first reading of board policies 1100, 1320, 3100, 3310 and 4354.
» Consider the upgrade and replacement of the existing building management system in the Health and Science Center on the North Platte Community College South Campus.
» Make a recommendation on the audit report.
» Consider the purchase of point-of-sale meal plan software.
» Consider the purchase of mom and baby simulators for the nursing department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.