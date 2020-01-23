The election of officers for 2020, several changes to the meeting schedule and approval of an application for a Federal TRiO Programs grant were part of a light agenda for the Mid-Plains Board of Governors on Wednesday.
The board voted to retain Ben Lashley as chairman, Cindy Duncan as vice-chairperson, Jo Etta Brown as secretary/treasure and Matt Broz as assistant secretary/treasurer.
The TRiO grants are federal outreach and student services programs in the United States designed to identify and provide services for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds. They are administered, funded and implemented by the United States Department of Education.
The estimated total of the grant is approximately $250,000 per year for 5 years. The college’s matching funds would be $4,000 and the notification of approval would come in July. The grant will fund two full-time positions and six part-time positions.
The target number for students who would be eligible for the services is 140.
“The hope is to get those students tuition-free,” said Alecia Hothan, area grants coordinator. “A lot of these students will be Pell (Grant) eligible and a lot of them would qualify for the scholarships that we offer.”
The idea of the program, she said, is to completely reduce the reliance on student loans.
Board member Ernie Mehl asked if the grants had been used successfully at other colleges.
“I understand we’re the only community college that has not used this particular funding,” Mehl said. “We mentioned the last time when we discussed this that there might be some information from the other colleges as to the success of the students in their environment who took advantage of this grant.”
Mehl said he wondered if the information had been gathered to document the success rate at the other colleges.
“I looked it up online and they did a complete study of the 5-year cycle in the last grant cycle,” Hothan said. “They have found that persistance at the community colleges was between 80% to 100% for one-year persistance rate and then the overall success rate for the entire grant was about 80% for all four community colleges (in Nebraska).”
The board also approved the following changes to the meeting schedule: Moved the May 27 meeting to May 20; hold the June 24 meeting at the Ogallala Community Campus; move the Sept. 23 meeting to Sept. 16; move the Nov. 25 meeting to Nov. 18; and move the Dec. 23 meeting to Dec. 16.
Previously the board had approved moving all meetings to the third Wednesday of the month beginning in 2021.
