The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will consider adopting the college’s 2019-20 budget at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday during its regular meeting at North Platte Community College’s North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive.
The proposed operating budget of disbursements and transfers is $43.49 million, which is an increase of 3 percent over 2018, to include general fund expenditures of $27,639,378 and capital fund expenditures of $5,624,565.
The property tax request of $15.28 million, however, is down 1 percent from 2018. The tax rate will be the same as 2018 at 7.4043 cents per $100 of valuation. Valuations are down 1.33 percent compared to the previous year.
The board will also consider approving the increase of the base limitation by 1 percent, carrying forward to 2019-20 the unused budget authority of $3,447,492.08 from 2018-19 and preceding fiscal years.
The board will conduct a public hearing concerning a purchase agreement for a tract of real estate described as approximately 60,000 square feet located between U.S. Highway 83 and the 4300 block of South Willow Street in North Platte. The hearing will open the 30-day period required by state law to receive input on the possible acquisition of the real estate. No action will be taken at this meeting. At the October meeting, if there are no concerns regarding the purchase, action will be taken to authorize MPCC President Ryan Purdy to sign the purchase agreement.
The board will also consider accepting the full-time equivalent audit report.
