Mid-Plains Community College will be closed through March 28.
A press release Sunday night from MPCC reads:
After discussions with local public health officials, state representatives, and other regional school partners, Mid-Plains Community College will be cancelling classes Monday, March 16, through Saturday, March 28 in our continued effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the communities within our service area. The initial plan was to hold classes this week and then close March 22-April 4, but continued developments and discussions over the weekend required us to adjust and it is our intent to create as little disruption to the educational process as reasonable. Online classes will continue as scheduled. Faculty and staff will report accordingly as we prepare for remote delivery of courses. Residence halls and food service will remain open during this time for those students that are unable to return home.
Applied tech courses and other courses with required labs will resume on campus on Sunday March 29. There will be some exceptions based on certain programs so students are encouraged to communicate with their instructors about the adjusted expectations and format of their courses moving forward.
Dual credit and early entry students taking courses at one of MPCC’s campuses should check with their college instructors on upcoming changes. Students taking courses at high school locations should continue to follow their high school schedules.
Scheduled on-campus events will continue on an event-by-event basis dependent on the size of the anticipated audience for each event and the final decision to proceed, postpone, or cancel will be made by the appropriate Vice President in conjunction with the President.
