The Mid Plains Community College Board of Governors saw an increase in insurance costs as the premium rose dramatically over last year.
The board voted to approve the Nebraska Community College Insurance Trust allocation of contributions for the July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, insurance year in the amount of $453,417.
Michael Steele, area vice president of administrative services said this time is a “perfect storm” when it comes to insurance.
“Nobody wants to come to Nebraska based on hail and floods, nobody really wants to insure in Nebraska right now,” Steele said and COVID-19 and other uncertainties make it difficult.
“The big change is going to be the excess property line, $1.9 million,” Steele said. “That’s where most of our increase (came from).”
Steele said that not only did they reduce overall coverage, they more than doubled the premium.
“They also added in a wind/hail deductible,” Steele said.
Steele said he asked for the Trust to meet again in the fall to discuss changing the wind/hail deductible and make it more on the individual college to cover that in the event something should happen.
In other action, the Board approved:
» The second and final reading of amended policy No. 5210, Scholarships/Tuition Waivers that was mainly to clarify the total number of hours.
» The low bid from Halls Electric and Services, in the amount of $116,270, for the NPCC North Campus server room electrical upgrade.
» The bid from ConvergeOne in the amount of $66,823.64 for the purchase of four 10-Gig switches for the server room.
» Athletic insurance and catastrophic insurance for 2020-21 in the amount of $102,870 from Gallagher.
» A contract with OmniUpdate for ongoing content management of the Mid-Plains Community College website at a cost of $86,000 in year one, $24,725 in year two, and $24,956 in year three.
» A contract with MRW Connected for the website redesign for Mid-Plains Community College at a cost of $60,000. The target for launch of the website is January 2021.
The board met at four locations with members participating in person at the NPCC North Campus and also via teleconference in locations at McCook, Ogallala, and Broken Bow.
