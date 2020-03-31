Mid-Plains Community College released a statement Tuesday afternoon to clarify the status of student housing following the closing of its campus buildings.
“International students are welcome to stay in student housing until it is safe for them to travel home,” college officials wrote in the press release. “All other students are encouraged to find other housing options in order to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. For those students remaining, we will ensure they have access to food and/or meals while on campus.”
