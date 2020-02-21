Mid-Plains United Way has received a $2,000 grant for senior citizen Meals on Wheels. The grant is provided through Farm Credit Services of America’s Working Here Fund.
The Working Here Fund grant will be used to offset expenses for the Meals on Wheels program. The donation will help to ensure meals can be delivered at reduced costs to senior citizens throughout the community. In addition to Meals on Wheels delivery, regular meals are provided at the North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St. Last year over 43,000 meals were served to senior citizens throughout the community.
“Our goal is to decrease hunger among senior citizens, ensure they stay healthy and to keep them in their homes and independent longer,” said Alisha Forbes, executive director of Mid-Plains United Way.
Meal delivery is available every afternoon. If an individual is interested in receiving meal deliveries, please contact the Senior Center, 308-532-6544.
“At FCSAmerica, we value the opportunity to help alleviate hunger in rural communities,” said Johna Jablonski, regional vice president of retail operations at FCSAmerica’s North Platte office.
Mid-Plains United Way is one of 58 organizations to receive a Working Here Fund grant in the fourth quarter of 2019. FCSAmerica awarded $94,165 during the latest grant cycle ending Dec. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.