North Platte residents are invited to join middle school and high school students Wednesday in preparing Operation Christmas Card mailings for deployed military members.
Madison Middle School’s Impact and Assets teams will be at the North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. to make greeting cards and assemble “care packages” to be sent overseas.
Members of the North Platte High School Key Club will join the Madison students, said Community Connections mentor coordinator Angela Hipp, who works with the sixth graders.
Impact and Assets team members meet at Madison during their Tuesday lunch hour and do service activities across the city after school on Wednesdays.
Senior Center patrons and members of the public are encouraged to join in the assembly process or donate greeting cards, items for the care packages or money for shipping costs.
Possible donations can include, but are not limited to, the following:
» Lotion, hand warmers, snack cakes, dice, deodorant, eye drops, coffee, newspapers, body powder, Q-Tips, Gatorade, magazines, foot powder, gel insoles, sunblock, Kool-Aid.
» Handheld electronic games, salsa, Crystal Light, Nerf footballs, chips, jawbreakers, Frisbees, tuna or chicken pouches, cookies, Hacky Sacks, Slim Jims, peanut butter, dominoes, beef jerky, Pringles.
» Crossword puzzles, pretzels, licorice, word search puzzles, applesauce, popcorn, pudding, ramen noodles, Pop-Tarts, macaroni and cheese, Dinty Moore soups, cereal bars, jelly beans, granola bars.
» Altoids, hot cocoa mix, Rice Krispies treats, soup mixes, snack mixes, M&Ms, sunflower seeds, DVDs, chewing gum, playing cards, toothbrushes, toothpaste, lip balm, socks, baby wipes, loofahs, body wash, soap, manicure kits, eyeglass cleaner, toilet paper.
Donated items cannot include glass containers, aerosols, bar soaps, chocolates, alcohol, tobacco, energy mixes or pork products, according to the Senior Center.
For information, call Community Connections at 308-696-0975.
