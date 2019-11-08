A Minnesota man was arrested after a traffic stop Wednesday night in which Nebraska State Patrol troopers found hundreds of packages of THC products in his vehicle.
According to a State Patrol media release, the 30-year-old driver from Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, was jailed on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of more than one pound of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.
About 5 p.m., a trooper saw a Saab sedan speeding near the intersection of Victoria Springs Road and Drive 443, about 10 miles west of Sargent, according to the patrol.
During the traffic stop, a dog from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit detected the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle.
According to the release, a trooper searched the vehicle and found hundreds of containers of THC products, along with four pounds of marijuana. A total of 386 containers of THC wax was found in the search as well, along with 144 packages of THC shatter, 62 THC vape cartridges and 39 containers of THC edibles and liquid products.
