The Miss Nebraska and Miss America competitions have been postponed until 2021, it was announced Friday.
Here is the letter posted on Facebook by the Miss Nebraska Organization:
On Friday May 8th the Miss America Organization announced they would be postponing their national competition until the 4th quarter of 2021.
After some deliberation the board for the Miss Nebraska Organization has also decided to postpone the state competition until 2021 as well. Title holders will be able to retain their titles until that time.
If they are unable to fulfill their duties, the 1st or 2nd Attendant will be asked to assume their responsibilities.
Current title holders who will be turning 26 will still be eligible to retain their titles and compete at the state competition in 2021.
Miss Nebraska Director and Board President Chris Tooley expresses the importance for the current title holders to have their moment in competition at Miss Nebraska.
"From a local perspective our local title holders will continue their reign and have the opportunity to promote their social impact initiative within the community. As well as our current Miss Nebraska will have the opportunity to continue her year of service uninterrupted until she crowns her successor," said Tooley.
Executive Director Megan Doughty sympathizes with those who were excited about this year's competition but thinks it's in everyone's best interest to postpone.
"They all deserve a great experience. With that being said, with all of our hearts we wish we could bring the business and support to the local businesses who support us each year. But, in light of what's going on we need to look out for the health and well-being of candidates and volunteers," said Doughty. "So, with Miss America's stance we really think this is the best decision so we can breathe new light into this and some new fresh air next year and make a spectacular event for everybody."
The Miss Nebraska Board will have a decision by July 5th, 2021, on a new date for the state competition.
We appreciate everyone's support and patience during this unprecedented time. While the news is still fresh, there are many people and organizations with which the Miss Nebraska Organization will be in touch to discuss where to go from here.
Sincerely,
The Miss Nebraska Scholarship Organization Board Members
