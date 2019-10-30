Allie Swanson was crowned Miss Nebraska 2019 on June 8 in North Platte at the conclusion of the annual scholarship competition.
Swanson will be headed to the Miss America competition in early December. The competition begins Dec. 19 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, and the production will be telecast live on NBC.
The Miss Nebraska Board of Directors and volunteers will host a send-off party from 7-9:30 p.m. on Friday at Harbor Lights in North Platte. Ticket prices are $10 for adults, $7 for children 12 and under, and $5 for Little Sister alumni.
“It is important to me to thank North Platte for all of the wonderful support of the Miss Nebraska program and for being a part of my journey to Miss America,” said Swanson, who is from Omaha.
The party will include showcasing pieces of Swanson’s Miss America wardrobe and special entertainment from Swanson and her fellow titleholders. It will also feature a silent auction, light desserts and appetizers.
“We haven’t had a send-off party in North Platte for a number of years, and it was important for us to put together this event for Allie and the program,” said Megan Doughty, Miss Nebraska co-Executive director. “We have such great local businesses and volunteers who support our program and we wanted to thank them for all that they do.”
Questions about the event can be sent to info@missnebraska.org. More information about the Miss Nebraska Program can be found at missnebraska.org.
