The Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association will not have a pageant this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
“The decision was not made lightly – it came after months of consideration and monitoring of safety recommendations by state and local health officials,” the press release said.
The MRNA tried to come up with alternatives, even pushing the pageant back from June to August, while still keeping the welfare of contestants and attendees as its top priority, organizers wrote. Ultimately, it was determined that canceling the pageant was in the best interests of everyone.
The reigns of Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2020 Joeli Walrath and Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2019 Brylee Thompson will be extended into next year.
“The safety of those involved with the pageant and the public was the committee’s foremost concern, thus making the decision for us to cancel the pageant,” said Cindy Petersen, chair of the pageant committee. “We are grateful to our current titleholders who are willing to carry their titles into the next year and are looking forward to a successful pageant in 2021.”
Miss Rodeo America Inc. made the same announcement last week, putting off its pageant until December 2021. Current Miss Rodeo America Jordan Tierney will continue her reign until that time.
