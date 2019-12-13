The deadline to RSVP for the coronation of Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2020 Joeli Walrath is Dec. 20.
Walrath, who was crowned as a lady-in-waiting during Nebraskaland Days festivities in June in North Platte, will officially take over the responsibilities of her reign during the coronation.
The event is scheduled for Jan. 4 at the Trotter Event Center in Ord. Activities will include a social hour from 5-6 p.m., the coronation ceremony from 6-7 p.m., dinner, a live auction and a dance. The event is open to the public.
Admission is $25 for adults and $15 for youths 10 and younger. RSVPs can be emailed to joelijeane@gmail.com or called in to 308-750-0444.
