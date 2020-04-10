Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ SUNDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED WITH TOTAL ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES. THE HIGHER TOTALS WILL GENERALLY LIE NORTH OF INTERSTATE 80. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH. * WHERE...CUSTER, PERKINS AND LINCOLN COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. BLOWING SNOW WILL SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. STRONG WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WET SNOW COMBINED WITH STRONG WINDS AND DROPPING TEMPERATURES WILL MAKE CONDITIONS HAZARDOUS FOR YOUNG LIVESTOCK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. &&