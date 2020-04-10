A fifteen-year-old girl from Gothenburg has been missing since Thursday, according to information from the Nebraska State Patrol.
Emma VanNatta is 5-feet, 2-inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes and may be in a 2001 red Chevrolet Silverado pickup with Nebraska farm license plates. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans and Nike shoes.
Anyone with information should contact the Gothenburg Police Department at 308-537-3608, or the Nebraska Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 402-479-4086.
