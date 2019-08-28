ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The National Association of State Boards of Education announced on Tuesday that North Platte’s Molly O’Holleran and two others, Connie Fletcher of Washington and Jay Barth of Arkansas, are recipients of NASBE’s 2019 Distinguished Service Award.
This national award honors current and former state board members who have made exceptional contributions to education. It is given to three outstanding leaders each year and is the highest award NASBE can bestow on a state board of education member.
O’Holleran was elected to the Nebraska State Board of Education in 2010, serving on the board for eight years. O’Holleran served twice on NASBE’s nominations committee, and for six years, the Government Affairs Committee, which she chaired in 2015. As chair of the Nebraska state board’s AQuESTT Student Success, Access and Support committee, O’Holleran promoted community partnerships, relationships, and successes, and she focused the committee’s efforts on student transitions and expanding educational opportunities and access for all Nebraskans. She stressed the need for the board’s strategic plan and vision to align with the framework and goals of AQuESTT, resulting in common language across education agencies and among educators and other partners.
O’Holleran has long been an active community member, serving on several boards and committees. Most recently, she joined the board of directors for the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, supporting children, young adults and families at risk, with the goal of giving the state’s most vulnerable kids what they need to reach their potential.
“Molly is a champion for education, health and culture in her community, state and the nation,” said Nebraska State Board Chair John Witzel, who nominated O’Holleran. “Molly has always had faith that by working together, we can increase student achievement, support outstanding teachers, and prepare students for college, careers and civic life. Her leadership and collaborative spirit on the Nebraska state board exemplified this.”
“As state board members Molly, Connie, and Jay exemplified what it means to be the citizens’ voice in education. During their board service, each of them kept equity and excellence at the center of their work, and students in Arkansas, Nebraska, and Washington will benefit from their contributions for years to come,” said NASBE President and CEO Robert Hull.
The 2019 Distinguished Service Awards will be presented Oct. 17 at NASBE’s annual conference in Omaha.