Right at 5 p.m. on Monday, Kim Flanders, the McDonald Elementary School principal, looked into her cellphone and offered a cheerful greeting.
“Hello, McDonald Mustangs,” Flanders said.
It was the start of her Facebook Live broadcast, delivered outside of the building and part of the “Mondays are for Mustangs” program.
Flanders started the idea last week as a way to give the kindergarten through fifth grade students at the school, and their families, a glimpse at the building and to provide a few announcements as well.
With North Platte Public School District students completing the semester through online instruction at home due to the coronavirus outbreak, Flanders felt the program was a way to give the students some sense of community.
“We are not able to be with our students and we wanted a way to still connect with them and let them know how much we miss them and are thinking of them,” Flanders said. “McDonald School has a pretty large Facebook following ... and so every Monday we go live at 5 (p.m.) and encourage families to jump on just so we can say hello.
“The feedback has been positive,” Flanders said. “I think (students and families) appreciate us reaching out to them. We create connections and relationships and it’s really hard not to see (the students) in person. This is the next best thing.”
Flanders did the first roughly 15-minute Facebook Live broadcast by herself, but on Monday got the assistance of a few fellow McDonald staff members.
Flanders streamed as she walked through the school building, stopping at one point to head back outside where first-grade teachers Angie Ayres and Jenna Campbell were completing sidewalk chalk designs and messages for the students.
Both teachers spoke to the Facebook Live viewers before Flanders continued her school tour into a music classroom.
Music teacher Marla Holscher-Nelson sat at the piano and played two songs — “You’re a Grand Old Flag” and “God Bless America” — as Flanders pointed her phone at lyrics on the wall for viewers to follow along with.
Flanders then told two jokes for the students before she ended the broadcast with a challenge for them: She asked the students to take a photo that shows them reading their favorite book.
Last week’s was for the students to wear McDonald spirit wear and to post photos documenting that.
Flanders said there won’t be a Facebook Live broadcast next week with the Easter holiday but the plan is to continue the program through the end of the semester.
“We plan to,” Flanders said. “Every Monday, live at 5. It’s something for (the students) to look forward to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.