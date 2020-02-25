Three seniors led the way as the St. Patrick High School cheerleaders took first in Class D for their game-day routine and were runner-up in non-tumbling routine at the state competition this weekend.
The St. Patrick High School Strutters brought home the Class D runner-up trophies for high kicks and poms.
The 2020 Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships were Friday and Saturday at the Heartland Event Center in Grand Island.
Seniors Brooklyn Childears, Julie Slattery and Isabel Caudillo were excited to have been a part of the cheerleader program over the past four years.
“We were really excited for this year because last year was the first time we actually placed,” Childears said. “So this year we wanted to do better and we did well.”
The team performs four different elements during their routine.
“You do a band dance. Then you’ll do a chant, which is like a sideline, offense or defense,” Slattery said. “You have to have two cheers ready for that, defense and offense, and the announcer will say ‘the defense or the offense is doing’ this.”
She said the captains have to call the right cheer.
“That’s kind of nerve-wracking for us,” Slattery said. “After that you do like a full-on cheer. Cheers are longer than sideline chants. Then the last thing you do is the school song dance.”
The seniors said they are going to miss being part of the group.
“My favorite part of being a part of the group is just how close we are, kind of like a second family I have,” Caudillo said.
Both the cheerleaders and the Strutters dance team practice many hours.
“During the school year we go at 6:30 or 6:45 in the morning,” Caudillo said. ‘We’ll work on either our state routine or maybe there’s a game coming up and we have to go over a few cheers.”
Slattery said it was great to end their senior season on a high note.
“I’m just super proud of the team as a whole,” Slattery said.
The girls were also appreciative of their coach, Lisa Troshynski.
“A lot of people see the work that we put into it and they realize how hard we work, but they don’t necessarily see how hard our coach works for everything,” Childears said. “She’s up every morning with us, she goes to almost every game with us, she’s up late nights, and she has a family, too.”
The Strutters were runners-up in two of the routines, just missing out on first by a single point.
“It was exciting just because there were so many people there,” said sophomore Elise O’Neill. “It’s really nerve-wracking too, between practice and getting ready, but it’s fun, especially if you do well.”
While the cheerleaders lead the crowd to build energy for the teams, the dance team often performs at halftime of football, basketball and volleyball games.
Seniors Olivia Lynch and Graci Castillo said they have enjoyed their time with the team, but because of the time commitment probably won’t pursue dance team in college.
The Strutters also meet early in the morning and sometimes twice a day in preparation for the state meet. The routine this year was energetic and included 76 kicks in the high-kick category.
“Our routine is really fast so we can get more into it,” Lynch said.
There are teams from high school across the state at the competition so crowds are huge.
“The most fun is to see the energy the crowd gives when you’re dancing on the floor,” Castillo said. “It is indescribable.”
Cheer Team:
Seniors — Brooklyn Childears, Julie Slattery and Isabel Caudillo
Sophomores — Katy Wrenn, Jordan Lech, Kati Jarvis
Freshmen — Olivia Phillips, Hailey Childears, Carlie Homan, Madi Gifford, Dakota Guthrie, Olivia Dimas, Esperanza Campos, Brealyn Byrns
Strutters:
Graci Castillo, Elise O’Neill, Olivia Lynch, Kate Roberg, Lizzie Thorley, Kailee Foust, Macy Ebmeier, Michaela Giebler, Megan Montgomery
