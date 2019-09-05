Motorcyclist injured in collision at B and Jeffers

A motorcyclist was taken to Great Plains Health after a collision at B and Jeffers streets just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The motorcycle was eastbound on B Street when it was struck by a westbound Ford Explorer that was turning left onto Jeffers, police officer Lisa Citta said. Both vehicles had a green light, she said.
Noting the sun glare at the time, Citta said the SUV driver may not have seen the motorcycle.
Citta did not know the extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries, but said they did not appear to be severe.
The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, and both occupants of the SUV were using seat belts, she said.
