Just over two years after North Platte was the location for an independent film, local residents will have a chance to see the finished product on the screen.
“Frances Ferguson” will have its in-town premiere at the Fox Theater at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 and also be shown at 3 p.m. the next day. The movie, with a running time of 75 minutes will be followed by a 15-minute Q&A session before a reception in the Patty Birge Room.
Tickets are $5 for adults, and $3 for kids 12 and under.
The film, described as a dark comedy, is directed and co-written by Lincoln native Bob Byington and tells the story of a substitute teacher who is unhappy with her life, has a short relationship with a student and the small town’s reaction to the scandal.
“It is not so much of a message picture as it is designed to be entertaining,” Byington said in an email interview earlier this week. “We sought to make a comedy about a woman who’d made a bad decision.”
The movie, which was shot in North Platte in September 2017, is also being shown Oct. 18-19 in Wisconsin as part of the Milwaukee Film Festival. It has done well on the film festival circuit, and Byington said beginning Nov. 15 it will be available for streaming on Amazon Video. The currently has an 88% approval rating on the Rotten Tomatoes film review website.
Byington prepped for the movie for five weeks in North Platte and the shoot took about three weeks. He held an open casting call in the city and some local residents landed a role in the movie or was an extra.
Yoko Lawing, who is a financial advisor at Edward Jones in North Platte, was cast as a detective in the film, Megan Jerabek, a senior at North Platte High School, played the role of Carmen. Both traveled to Austin, Texas, when the film was screened at the South by Southwest Conference last spring.
“Getting to meet all kinds of people (at SXSW) was so fantastic,” Jerabek said. “(It) really opened my eyes to how overwhelmingly amazing and exhausting being surrounded by extremely ambition and creative people can be. There was certainly never a dull moment and as soon as I left I wanted to go back.”
Jerabek didn’t become serious about acting or stage work until her freshman year and went to the casting call after some encouragement from her mother.
“I think it was a joke in my head when I heard her say that. It was a major, ‘Yeah, right’ moment in my head ... (but) ultimately (the audtion) is one of the best choices I’ve ever made,” said Jerabek, who plans to attend film school after graduation and study cinematography. “I learned so much from the director. Being on set was a surreal and new feeling at the time. It completely opened my eyes to the fact that both making movies and acting aren’t as impossible as they can seem sometimes.”
Lawing was initially contacted by the film crew as a resource for filming locations in North Platte and eventually was offered the role in movie.
“They asked me, ‘Hey can you read this line and maybe we can use you for a scene.’ It turned out they liked me,” Lawing said. “They brought back a character they had deleted from the (original) script. Basically that one scene went to two and then three and four. I had a great time. I don’t have any grand motivation to be an actress or anything like that so there was no real pressure.”
Byington said he had been working on a short project with Kaley Wheless — who plays the role of Frances Ferguson — and the two decided to convert it to a full film and move it from their home base of Austin, Texas to Nebraska.
Byington said the weather played a part in why North Platte was selected as a location for the movie but not the only factor.
“The altitude and the cooling down at night in August and September that sealed the deal,” Byington said, “(but) we were after that quality of a town where people know one another. We deliberately exaggerated the size of the town to (a population of) 8,000 to emphasize that.”
