The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors approved Paulsen Inc. bid of $406,000 for improvements to parking lots at the North Platte Community College North Campus Wednesday.
With a light agenda in the board room at the W.W. Wood Building on the North Campus of NPCC, the board also approved a five-year Software as a Service contract with Jenzabar, a Boston-based technology company that focuses on colleges and universities.
The board’s next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at the W.W. Wood Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.