The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors unanimously approved a three-year contract for President Ryan Purdy Wednesday at the board’s regular meeting. The contract contains the same terms as the previous year’s contract.
Purdy’s salary will remain the same for the 2020-21 year as it was during the 2019-20 year.
“(Purdy) declined any additional compensation for this year’s package,” said Ben Lashley, board president.
Board member Kent Miller thanked Purdy for his work this year.
“I want to say I appreciate Ryan’s leadership during these very difficult times,” Miller said, “with all we’ve had to face with the COVID-19, so thank you Ryan.”
The meeting was once again conducted from multiple MPCC campus locations in McCook, North Platte, Broken Bow and Ogallala. Purdy said he hoped the meeting in June would be the last the board would need to meet via Zoom.
In other action, the board approved a purchase agreement to acquire 52,091.29 square feet of property to construct direct access to the North Platte Community College South Campus from U.S. Highway 83 at a cost of $156,273.84.
“We’ve been talking about this for too long,” Purdy said.
The board approved a proposal for non-negotiated administrative and staff pay that would increase health care coverage, but with no other increases in compensation or the benefits package for the upcoming year.
» The board approved data center racks, air conditioners and uninterruptible power supplies from the low bidder, CDWG, at a cost of $97,726.92. The equipment will allow the college to relocate its main server room from NPCC’s South Campus to North Campus. The purpose is to place the equipment in closer proximity to the personnel working with it, increase physical security of the equipment and to replace the aging equipment on South Campus.
» The board approved the purchase of an HPE SimpliVity Note virtual desktop server from the low bidder, RTI, at a cost of $54,270.64. The HPE SimpliVity bid will add additional equipment to the college’s existing virtual desktop infrastructure implementation. It will allow the college to accommodate additional VDI connections in computer labs and for remote employees.
» The board approved the purchase of a Torque Certification Kit and Meter Certification Kit from Snap-On, a sole source bidder, at a cost of $59,296.82. The purchase of the items is for MPCC to be able to offer NC3 certifications that meet industry standards to automotive students. That will allow students to become certified in torque/wrench usage. The purchase is based on the college’s Perkins Plan with the Nebraska Department of Education. The cost, except for shipping, will come from Perkins Funding.
» The board approved bills in the amount of $1,580,887.51 for April.
» The board approved the first reading of amended policy No. 5210, scholarships/tuition waivers that Purdy explained were mainly clarifications.
