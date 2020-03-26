MPCC board of governors approve picnic shelter project bid via teleconference from across the area

Despite strong objections from Mid-Plains Community College President Ryan Purdy, board of governors chairman Ben Lashley unofficially named a soon to be constructed outdoor facility as “Yogi Bear’s Pic-a-nic Shelter” at Wednesday’s meeting.
The board had a few moments of levity in a meeting that was unique in its structure. Due to COVID-19 recommendations and allowances for government entities in the state, the meeting was held with board members in four different locations simultaneously via video conference.
Board members were connected from McCook, Ogallala, Broken Bow and North Platte Community College campuses. Board member Ernie Mehl participated in the meeting, although he did not vote on any of the action items due to his location not being advertised previously.
The “Pic-a-nic Shelter” bid was approved by the board for a low base bid submitted by Steele’s Roofing and Construction in the amount of $206,780 to complete the NPCC South Campus Quad picnic shelter, as it was formally presented.
“We got to talking about how can we make this space usable for student life,” said Michael Steele, area vice president of administrative services. “How can we make this space usable for the community.”
Electricity will be available so there is opportunity to bring in a band, Steele said.
“We can use our staging for commencement to set up a stage (for the bands),” Steele said.
A proposal for concrete seating for 160 people will be brought to the board in April to complete the facility, he said.
A change in food service provider will take place beginning July 1 with the board’s approval of the bid from Fresh Ideas Food Service Management. The agreement is a 5-year contract with the company.
The landscaping bid from Johnson Landscape in the amount of $375,33.45 for the NPCC South Campus Quad project was approved by the board.
The board approved a full-time administrative assistant position for the community campuses.
The board went into closed session to discuss real estate and then reconvened in open session. No action was taken. The next meeting of the board is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. April 22 in McCook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.