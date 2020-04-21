The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will once again meet via teleconference from McCook, Ogallala, Broken Bow and North Platte.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and will follow Gov. Pete Ricketts’ directed health measures, limiting attendance to 10 people or fewer at North Platte Community College’s North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive,
On the agenda will be an academic transfer program review and a review of the Associate of Fine Arts program.
The board will consider the proposed change request to the TL Sund contract for the current quad development on the North Platte Community College South Campus.
The board will consider a $55,114.50 purchase of bedroom and kitchen furniture for the NPCC South Campus Residence Hall. The purchase of living room furniture for South Campus, $59,832, will also be considered.
The board will go into closed session to discuss personnel and real estate. Following the session, the board will take action on the real estate purchase.
