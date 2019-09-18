The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors approved the 2019-20 property tax request and the 2019-20 budget on Wednesday evening.
The evening opened with public hearings on both items without comment either for or against either from the public.
The property tax request was approved with the request for the general fund set at $11,152,648.26 and the capital fund request set at $4,127,300.
The resolution set the tax rate at .074043 cents per $100 of assessed value. Based on the proposed property tax request and changes in other revenue, the total operating budget of MPCC will exceed last year’s budget by 2.7862 percent.
The valuation of $20,914,111,163 for 2018 dropped 1.3267 percent for 2019 to $20,636,639,675, while the tax rate remained the same.
The total budget with expenses and transfers was set at $43,494,078. Both items passed unanimously.
A public hearing was conducted as the board will consider entering into a purchase agreement to purchase a tract of real estate described as approximately 60,000 square feet located between U.S. Highway 83 and the 4300 block of South Willow Street in North Platte. The purpose of the hearing was to open the 30-day comment period as required by law. No action was taken on this item.
No one from the public spoke either for or against during the public hearing. MPCC President Ryan Purdy said the public has the 30-day window to comment on the proposed real estate purchase. Purdy said people can call the office, write a letter or stop by the college to register their comments.
» The board approved increasing the base limitation by 1%, carrying forward to 2019-20 the unused budget authority of $3,447,492.008 from 2018-19 and preceding fiscal years.
» The board approved the full-time equivalent report as presented.
