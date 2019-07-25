The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors voted Wednesday night to amend President Ryan Purdy’s contract to allow various retirement investments with MPCC’s current provider.
Meeting at McCook Community College, the board approved the 2019-22 Strategic Plan. It also approved bids from Wagner Chevrolet, $53,900 for four cars; and from Janssen Motors, $94,461, for one pickup and four minivans.
The board also approved June bills of $1,756,729.60.
Former board member Dr. Mike Owens received the 2019 President’s Award from McCook Community College.
Dr. Jody Tomanek, area vice president of academic affairs and NPCC, introduced Lana Stewart to the board as the new area registrar.