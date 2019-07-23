The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors on Wednesday will discuss amending the president’s contract to allow for various types of retirement investments with the current provider.
The regular meeting is Wednesday at McCook Community College Student Union, 1205 E. Third St. A work session will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.
In other business:
» MPCC President Ryan Purdy will present the President’s Award to Dr. Michael Owens.
» The board will make a recommendation on the annual vehicle bid.
» The board will consider the 2019-22 Strategic Plan.
» Reports will include the Facilities Master Plan quarterly update, the quarterly financial report and the president/vice president’s report.