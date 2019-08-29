During Wednesday’s regular meeting, the Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors voted to publish the 2019-20 proposed budget for a public hearing and final vote on Sept. 18.
The proposed operating budget of disbursements and transfers is $43.49 million, which is a 3% increase over 2018, to include general fund expenditures of $27,639,378 and capital fund expenditures of $5,624,565.
The property tax request of $15.28 million, however, is down 1% from 2018. The tax rate will be the same as 2018 at 7.4043 cents per $100 of valuation. Valuations are down 1.33% compared to the previous year.
The public hearing on the proposed budget will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Room 200 of the W.W. Wood Building of North Platte Community College at 1101 Halligan Drive. Following the hearing, the board will discuss changes if recommended and vote to approve the budget.
Brenda Ledall, Imperial Campus administrator, presented a proposal for a new student organization at the Imperial campus.
“We are growing and have seen more of our high school students in the area staying in Imperial and not moving to campus,” Ledall said. “So they don’t have a dorm experience and those kinds of things.”
Ledall said through an official student organization, it opens up the opportunities for more activities that will be of benefit to the students socially, as well as educationally.
The board approved the proposal for the Imperial campus and several board members said they hoped this would open up the possibility for the same to happen at its other campuses as well.
The board approved the bid for Canvas Cloud subscription, which is an online learning management system. The cost for the 5-year subscription will be billed annually for a total of $277,576.69 through June 30, 2025.