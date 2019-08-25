On Wednesday, The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will tour the recently remodeled McDonald-Belton campus spaces and unveil its new Learning Commons to the public with a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m.
The board will meet for a work session at 4:30 p.m. followed by its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the North Platte Community College South Campus, McDonald-Belton Building Room 135, 601 W. State Farm Road.
Also on the agenda:
» The board will recommend a proposed budget to be published and presented at a public hearing on Sept. 18.
» The board will consider a new student organization for the Imperial Campus students.
» The board will consider the bid for the online learning management system, Canvas Cloud.
» The board will consider a bid from Engineered Controls in the amount of $54,845 for security camera equipment to upgrade the McCook Community College Events Center and replace existing data services.