...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM
MDT/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED WITH TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO
7 INCHES. THE HIGHER TOTALS WILL GENERALLY LIE IN THE WESTERN
SANDHILLS.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA.
* WHEN...FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT /6
PM MDT/ SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON VERY SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND SIGNIFICANT
VISIBILITY REDUCTIONS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN
YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY.
CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION.
