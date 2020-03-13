Local News

Mid-Plains Community College has postponed its groundbreaking ceremony for the Imperial Campus expansion due to impending weather.

The ceremony, which was supposed to take place Friday, has been rescheduled for noon MDT March 18 at the campus, 1324 Broadway St. in Imperial. The event is open to the public. Refreshments will be provided.

