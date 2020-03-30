Mid-Plains Community College is restricting public access to college facilities effective immediately. The decision was made Monday afternoon in an attempt to limit the exposure of MPCC students and employees to potential cases of COVID-19.
Campus facilities are locked, and staff will be available by appointment only until further notice. Any questions or needs that can be addressed virtually can be called in to the following numbers:
McCook: 308-345-8101
North Platte North: 308-535-3601
North Platte South: 308-535-3701
More information about the college’s response to the pandemic can be found online at mpcc.edu.
