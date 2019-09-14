MPCC rodeo, Kids Klub team up at Wild West Arena

Students in Kids Klub visited Wild West Arena Friday to learn about rodeo events and participate in activities with the Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team.
The afternoon started with presentations and fun facts from rodeo team members about barrel racing, steer wrestling, team roping, calf roping and bull riding. Students were able to ask questions about each event.
After the presentations, students were split up into groups out in the arena. Kids Klub members were allowed to mimic barrel racing by running around the course and getting a time; pet a steer; practice roping on a roping dummy; and run out of the chute like a steer or a calf.
MPCC rodeo athletes were at each station to demonstrate and help the Kids Klub members.
Riley Reid, a freshman on the team, said that it was a great opportunity for kids to get a hands-on perspective of what rodeo participants do in the arena.
“It’s hard to understand from a distance what is going on, and this gives kids a lot better chance to see what’s going on and have a chance to do it themselves,” said Reid, who is from North Dakota. “I’m looking forward to sharing the things I have learned over the years to kids that don’t have the same opportunity I have.”
Cody Elementary fifth grader Hayden Spiel said he had fun learning something new with the MPCC rodeo team. He said his favorite event was learning how to rope a cow, even though it was difficult.
“You get to do fun stuff and get to do fun activities and go on field trips,” Hayden said is his favorite thing about Kids Klub, the North Platte Public Schools’ before- and after-school program.
He said this was his first time trying rodeo events, but he has been to a rodeo before.
“It’s just fun out here,” he said.
